Your KSAN Storm Team is tracking thunderstorms that are capable of going severe for the Concho Valley. The Storm Prediction center has our area under a Slight Risk for severe weather. There is a Tornado Watch issued for portions of our area until 10 p.m tonight.

Some impacts from severe storms are gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. A possible tornado can not ruled out during this sever storm event.

Stay tuned to KSAN News for the latest weather updates and warnings.