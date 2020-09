After a cold front passage early this morning, much of the area experienced cooler and wet weather. That cooler weather looks to stick around for a least a few more days.

For the next couple of days temperatures will remain in the 50s overnight, and in the 60s and 70s during the day. We will also continue to see a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.

Rain chances start to decrease as we go into the weekend and into next week, but temperatures remain cool in the mid 80s.