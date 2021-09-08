KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, September 8, 2021

A few showers and thunderstorms moved through some of our communities this afternoon and evening. These were associated with a weak cold front moving through our region.

Do not get too excited about a cold front, this one will not be bringing significantly cooler air with it. However, it will bring clear conditions and sunny weather for the next several days.

With the return of sun for the rest of the week, we will see temperatures climb back into the upper 90s through the weekend. Then, a little more cloud cover and a chance for some showers next week will help bring temperatures back down into the low 90s.