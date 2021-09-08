KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, September 8, 2021

A few showers and thunderstorms moved through some of our communities this afternoon and evening. These were associated with a weak cold front moving through our region.

Do not get too excited about a cold front, this one will not be bringing significantly cooler air with it. However, it will bring clear conditions and sunny weather for the next several days.

With the return of sun for the rest of the week, we will see temperatures climb back into the upper 90s through the weekend. Then, a little more cloud cover and a chance for some showers next week will help bring temperatures back down into the low 90s.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
66°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
84%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

89°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Thunderstorm

Eldorado

65°F Thunderstorm Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
65°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.