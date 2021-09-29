KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Rain and showers are back into the forecast to end the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast by the end of Thursday and will stick around into the beginning of the weekend.

Then, rain chances start to come to a wrap this weekend, with more sun starting to return to the forecast by the beginning of next week. Daytime highs will start to climb back into the middle 80s by next week.

Clear

San Angelo

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Robert Lee

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Eldorado

82°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Mertzon

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Eden

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

