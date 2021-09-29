KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Rain and showers are back into the forecast to end the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast by the end of Thursday and will stick around into the beginning of the weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast by Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain chances will continue into Friday with scattered showers and storms throughout the day.

Then, rain chances start to come to a wrap this weekend, with more sun starting to return to the forecast by the beginning of next week. Daytime highs will start to climb back into the middle 80s by next week.