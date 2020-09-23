KSAN Storm Team forecast – Wednesday, September 23, 2020

On Wednesday afternoon, the influences of Post-Tropical Storm Beta started to move away from us. More sunny and warm days are ahead of us here in the Concho Valley.

Conditions through the weekend will be sunny across the area. This abundance of sunshine will lead to warmer than normal temperatures for this weekend.

We will continue to see sunshine and above average temperatures into the beginning of next week.

If you would like to share a weather photo with us, you may submit it using the button below.