KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Today is the Autumn Equinox and it is certainly feeling like it across our area. The days ahead will continue to feature daytime highs in the upper 80s, and a few more clouds.

The rest of this week will continue to feel like fall daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s. A few more clouds will start to work into our area over the weekend ahead of our next weather system.

That next weather system brings some chances of rain into next week. The best chances for rain look to come on Tuesday, but some chances will likely carry over into Wednesday.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

