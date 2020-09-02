KSAN Storm Team forecast – Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms is the story over the next few days. Many of us will remain dry for now, but more rain and cooler temperatures are in the forecast.

Over the next few days, some isolated thunderstorms will be possible across the Concho Valley. Not everyone will see rain though, and most of us will remain mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s.

The Labor Day weekend looks cool and a little more cloudy. Labor Day looks to be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the middle 90s.

Next week looks to bring a cold front to the area. This will increase rain chances on Tuesday, and bring temperatures into the middle 80s by Wednesday.

If you have a weather photo or video you would like to share with us click the button below to submit it: