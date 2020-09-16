KSAN Storm Team forecast – Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Hurricane Sally made landfall early this morning near Gulf Shores, Alabama as a category 2 storm. Meanwhile, here in the Concho Valley conditions will continue to remain seasonable.

This morning Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores as a category 2 storm with winds of 105 mph. Sally has left a lot of damage, and flood waters across the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast.

There will be no impacts from Sally here, instead we will have high pressure move in over the next few days. This will provide us with a nice weekend, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

As we go into next week, the high pressure system sticks around, providing us with dry and sunny conditions.

