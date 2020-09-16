KSAN Storm Team forecast – Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hurricane Sally made landfall early this morning near Gulf Shores, Alabama as a category 2 storm. Meanwhile, here in the Concho Valley conditions will continue to remain seasonable.

This morning Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores as a category 2 storm with winds of 105 mph. Sally has left a lot of damage, and flood waters across the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast.

There will be no impacts from Sally here, instead we will have high pressure move in over the next few days. This will provide us with a nice weekend, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

As we go into next week, the high pressure system sticks around, providing us with dry and sunny conditions.

If you have weather photos that you would like to share with us, you may submit them using the button below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.