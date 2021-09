The calendar may say September, but it is not feeling like fall, just yet. Warm and sunny days will continue through the rest of the week and into the holiday weekend.

We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds over the next several days. Daytime highs will continue to be in the middle to upper 90s through the holiday weekend.

Next week will bring about more summer like days, with more sunshine and daytime highs expected to reach into the mid 90s.