KSAN Storm Team forecast – Wednesday, October 7, 2020

We will continue to experience sunny days across the area, and temperatures are expected to climb. In the days ahead we will watch for record setting temperatures, a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, and cold front.

The end of this week and this weekend will bring plenty of sunny conditions. Along with the sun, we are likely to experience record breaking temperatures this weekend.

Hurricane Delta is moving into the Gulf of Mexico this evening, and is expected to track towards Louisiana. We are not expecting impacts from Hurricane Delta at this time.

After a warm weekend, a cold front is poised to swing through the Lone Star State and bring daytime highs back into the 80s.

