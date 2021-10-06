KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, October 6, 2021

We will continue to have very quiet weather across our region for the rest of this week. Then, we will start to see more cold fronts push through.

It will be warm and sunny over the next several days across our area. Daytime highs will start to climb into the low 90s through the weekend.

Then, a weak cold front pushes through our area on Sunday evening, bringing slightly cooler conditions into the beginning of next week. A stronger front looks to arrive next Wednesday, and we may even see a few showers and storms with this one.

Sunny

San Angelo

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Eldorado

84°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Mertzon

84°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Eden

83°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

