KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, October 6, 2021

We will continue to have very quiet weather across our region for the rest of this week. Then, we will start to see more cold fronts push through.

It will be warm and sunny over the next several days across our area. Daytime highs will start to climb into the low 90s through the weekend.

Then, a weak cold front pushes through our area on Sunday evening, bringing slightly cooler conditions into the beginning of next week. A stronger front looks to arrive next Wednesday, and we may even see a few showers and storms with this one.