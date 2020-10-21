KSAN Storm Team forecast- Wednesday, October 21, 2020

We have had a few warm days here in the Concho Valley this week, and we will squeeze out one more on Thursday. By the end of the week, a cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the area.

Thursday will be yet another day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 80s. Friday, brings a cold front with a slight chance for rain and temperatures in the 60s.

This weekend, looks to warm up slightly into the 70s and 80s, before we have an Arctic cold front swings through. This front looks likely to bring rain and high temperatures in the 50s and 40s.

