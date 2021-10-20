KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, October 20, 2021

The next few days will continue to be like the last few, but the days ahead will be slightly warmer. We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds over the next seven days, with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

The rest of this week brings a few clouds and daytime highs rising into the upper 80s for much of the area. More sun comes just in time for the weekend, along with highs approaching 90.

Next week looks to bring more of the same, at least for the first half of the week. Then, another cold front looks to swing through Wednesday into Thursday.

Timing on next week’s front is still too early to pin down. However, temperatures do look to cool down into the later half of next week.