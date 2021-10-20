KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The next few days will continue to be like the last few, but the days ahead will be slightly warmer. We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds over the next seven days, with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

The rest of this week brings a few clouds and daytime highs rising into the upper 80s for much of the area. More sun comes just in time for the weekend, along with highs approaching 90.

Next week looks to bring more of the same, at least for the first half of the week. Then, another cold front looks to swing through Wednesday into Thursday.

Timing on next week’s front is still too early to pin down. However, temperatures do look to cool down into the later half of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Eldorado

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Mertzon

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eden

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South