KSAN Storm Team forecast – Wednesday, October 14, 2020

We broke our record high temperature today by one degree. Tomorrow, temperatures will be very different from what we saw today.

Our high today made it to 96° degrees this afternoon, breaking our daily high temperature record by one degree. The original record was 95° set back in 1962.

Things will be drastically different tomorrow with a cold front moving through the area. Daytime highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s.

Over the next seven days things will remain dry with temperatures topping out in the 70s and 80s.

If you have a weather photo that you would like to share with us, you may submit it using the button below.