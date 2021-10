Showers and storms brough heavy rain and flash flooding concerns across many of our communities. Drier weather is on the way, and so are some cooler temperatures.

The sun is set to return tomorrow, with temperatures returning to the 80s for daytime highs. Then, things cool down rolling into the weekend with daytime highs in the 70s.

Next week, we start to warm back up into the 80s for daytime highs and will start to watch for more rain to return to the area possibly by the middle of next week.