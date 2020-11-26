KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Turkey day is almost here, and we have nice weather in-store for the big day. Then, we could see some showers as we go into the last weekend of the month.

Nice weather continues to be the story, at least through Thanksgiving. Our Thanksgiving day will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Starting Friday, we will see another front move through with an increasing chance for showers. Into the first half of the weekend we will see scattered showers and cooler temperatures with daytime highs in the 50s.

Things clear out and remain cool as we go into next week.