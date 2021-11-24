KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Turkey day is almost here, and it looks to be on the cold side. It will continue to be cold through the weekend, until more sun brings warmer temperatures next week.

A cold front will swing through the area overnight into the morning hours on Thanksgiving. This will bring cooler temperatures and a chance for a few light showers across the region.

The best chance for showers will be in our southeast communities, but rainfall amounts in general will be light. A couple rumbles of thunder will also be possible around the I-10 communities.

Black Friday will start out on the cold side, so be sure to bundle up before heading out to early morning Black Friday deals. Then, we will see highs in the 60s through the weekend, with another shot at a few showers Saturday evening.

We will see more sun to start next week, with highs once again climbing back into the low 70s. Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday.

-Chief Meteorologist Aaron Ayers
Clear

San Angelo

63°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Clear

Fair

Clear

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

