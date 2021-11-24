KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Turkey day is almost here, and it looks to be on the cold side. It will continue to be cold through the weekend, until more sun brings warmer temperatures next week.

A cold front will swing through the area overnight into the morning hours on Thanksgiving. This will bring cooler temperatures and a chance for a few light showers across the region.

The best chance for showers will be in our southeast communities, but rainfall amounts in general will be light. A couple rumbles of thunder will also be possible around the I-10 communities.

Black Friday will start out on the cold side, so be sure to bundle up before heading out to early morning Black Friday deals. Then, we will see highs in the 60s through the weekend, with another shot at a few showers Saturday evening.

We will see more sun to start next week, with highs once again climbing back into the low 70s. Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday.