We continue to see sunny days with above normal temperatures across the area. This pattern is expected to continue for us, at least until the end of the weekend.

We will see more mostly sunny and warm days into the first half of the weekend. On Sunday, a cold front is expected to move through the area bringing a chance for isolated showers and high temperatures in the 60s.

Next week, things clear out and warm back up into the 70s, just in time for holiday travel.