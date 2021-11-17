KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, November 17, 2021

A cold front moved through this afternoon, bringing cooler air to our region. We will have a couple of cool days, before things warm back up this weekend.

Thursday we will have highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with partly cloudy conditions across our area. Friday will bring more sun and highs into the upper 60s.

Saturday will bring highs into the upper 70s and low 80s for much of the region. Another front will swing through on Sunday, bringing daytime highs down into the 60s on Sunday and on Monday. We will see another slight warm-up right before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Clear

San Angelo

56°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

54°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

56°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

55°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

56°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

