KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, November 17, 2021

A cold front moved through this afternoon, bringing cooler air to our region. We will have a couple of cool days, before things warm back up this weekend.

Thursday we will have highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with partly cloudy conditions across our area. Friday will bring more sun and highs into the upper 60s.

Saturday will bring highs into the upper 70s and low 80s for much of the region. Another front will swing through on Sunday, bringing daytime highs down into the 60s on Sunday and on Monday. We will see another slight warm-up right before the Thanksgiving holiday.