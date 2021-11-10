KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, November 10, 2021

A cold front is on the way to our area tonight. That will bring a swing in temperatures from the upper 70s and low 80s today, to the low 70s for the rest of the week.

A cold front will move through tonight dropping many of us down into the upper 40s, some low 50s possible along the I-10 corridor. Thursday will be a cooler day with highs in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine.

We will see a few more cool days with highs in the low 70s across the northern half of our area on Friday, with some upper 70s possible around the I-10 corridor. The cool weather will spill over into Saturday with highs in the low 70s.

Things will start to turn warmer into next week, highs Sunday through Wednesday will climb into the upper 70s. Conditions will also remain dry through the next seven days.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

