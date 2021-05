More sun and warmer weather is on the way to the Concho Valley. Then, we will see clouds return as we head into the following week.

The rest of the week brings sun and a few clouds through Monday. Daytime highs will remain in the 80s through Friday, before warming into the 90s by Saturday.

Next week brings in more clouds to our area, with daytime highs falling back into the 80s. There is a slight chance for some rain showers next week, but for now that looks to be a low chance.