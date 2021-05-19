KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, May 19, 2021

A few showers and thunderstorms popped up this afternoon across our area. These will not last long, and will start to fade away into the overnight.

Tomorrow brings a little more sunshine with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the 80s. Things look to remain mostly dry, with partly cloudy conditions through Friday.

Then, the weekend brings back a chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Daytime highs over the weekend will be in the low 80s.

Next week looks to trend more on the dry side with mostly cloudy, to partly cloudy conditions expected. A slight warm-up will be likely by the middle of next week.