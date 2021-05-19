KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Wednesday

62° / 59°
Clear
Clear 0% 62° 59°

Thursday

87° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 87° 63°

Friday

88° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 88° 67°

Saturday

83° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 83° 67°

Sunday

83° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 83° 67°

Monday

82° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 82° 67°

Tuesday

82° / 69°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 82° 69°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
62°

61°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
61°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

61°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
61°

61°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
61°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
62°

61°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
61°

60°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
60°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
62°

65°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
65°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

72°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
76°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

82°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

81°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

77°

9 PM
Clear
1%
77°

75°

10 PM
Clear
2%
75°

72°

11 PM
Clear
3%
72°

A few showers and thunderstorms popped up this afternoon across our area. These will not last long, and will start to fade away into the overnight.

Tomorrow brings a little more sunshine with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the 80s. Things look to remain mostly dry, with partly cloudy conditions through Friday.

Then, the weekend brings back a chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Daytime highs over the weekend will be in the low 80s.

Next week looks to trend more on the dry side with mostly cloudy, to partly cloudy conditions expected. A slight warm-up will be likely by the middle of next week.

Clear

San Angelo

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Robert Lee

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Eldorado

62°F Fair Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Mertzon

61°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Eden

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

