KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Clouds are helping keep temperatures some 20 degrees below normal for this time of the year. The sun will make a return for the end of the week, and rain chances increase by the beginning of next week.

The sun will make a return on Thursday with daytime highs reaching into the upper 70s. Temperatures will eventually return to the 80s by the end of the week.

This weekend introduces a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms across the area. Daytime highs will still remain in the 80s through the beginning of next week.

Our next weather system brings another chance for storms to the start of our workweek. With daytime highs in the 80s and low 90s by the middle of next week.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

60° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 54°

Thursday

76° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 76° 57°

Friday

84° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 84° 65°

Saturday

83° / 66°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 37% 83° 66°

Sunday

87° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 87° 68°

Monday

88° / 65°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 88° 65°

Tuesday

80° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 80° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
60°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
59°

57°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

58°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

57°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

55°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
55°

55°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
55°

55°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
55°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
55°

55°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
55°

56°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
56°

58°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
58°

61°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
61°

64°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

67°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

69°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°
Cloudy

San Angelo

60°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

57°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

59°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

57°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

