KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Clouds are helping keep temperatures some 20 degrees below normal for this time of the year. The sun will make a return for the end of the week, and rain chances increase by the beginning of next week.

The sun will make a return on Thursday with daytime highs reaching into the upper 70s. Temperatures will eventually return to the 80s by the end of the week.

This weekend introduces a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms across the area. Daytime highs will still remain in the 80s through the beginning of next week.

Our next weather system brings another chance for storms to the start of our workweek. With daytime highs in the 80s and low 90s by the middle of next week.