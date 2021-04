It has been a cool day across the Concho Valley today, and it will be a cold start to tomorrow morning. Then, things look to warm-up next week.

Thursday morning lows look to be in the low 30s, to start the day. Sunshine, will warm us up back near the 70s by the afternoon.

We will remain in the upper 60s low 70s through our Easter weekend. Next week, we will warm back into the 80s across much of the area.