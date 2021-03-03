KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, March 3, 2021

After a few days of sun, things have started to warm-up across the area. This warm weather is only likely to last through Thursday, before another cool down heads our way.

Thursday brings a few more clouds and temperatures near 80. Then, a cold front will move through the area on Friday, brining daytime highs back into the 60s.

The clouds and cooler weather will carry over into the first weekend of March. We will continue to see daytime highs in the 60s, until warmer weather returns to begin next week.