KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, March 3, 2021

After a few days of sun, things have started to warm-up across the area. This warm weather is only likely to last through Thursday, before another cool down heads our way.

Thursday brings a few more clouds and temperatures near 80. Then, a cold front will move through the area on Friday, brining daytime highs back into the 60s.

The clouds and cooler weather will carry over into the first weekend of March. We will continue to see daytime highs in the 60s, until warmer weather returns to begin next week.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.