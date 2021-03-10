KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, March 10, 2021

We will see a couple more cloudy days across the Concho Valley, with warming temperatures by the end of the week. Then, there is a chance that we could end the week with storms.

Thursday and Friday will continue to bring mostly cloudy conditions to our area, with temperatures rising into the 70s and even low 80s. Saturday brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms across the Concho Valley, as a cold front swings through the area.

It is too early to tell how strong storms will be on Saturday. However, the thinking now is that a few of the storms could be strong.

After the front moves through on Saturday, things will start to cool down and clear out. We should see sunny days with highs in the 70s by Sunday.