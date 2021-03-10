KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, March 10, 2021

We will see a couple more cloudy days across the Concho Valley, with warming temperatures by the end of the week. Then, there is a chance that we could end the week with storms.

Thursday and Friday will continue to bring mostly cloudy conditions to our area, with temperatures rising into the 70s and even low 80s. Saturday brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms across the Concho Valley, as a cold front swings through the area.

It is too early to tell how strong storms will be on Saturday. However, the thinking now is that a few of the storms could be strong.

After the front moves through on Saturday, things will start to cool down and clear out. We should see sunny days with highs in the 70s by Sunday.

Clear

San Angelo

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
61°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
60°F Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

59°F Fair Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
57°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

61°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
59°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

63° / 61°
Clear
Clear 0% 63° 61°

Thursday

80° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 80° 62°

Friday

85° / 63°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 18% 85° 63°

Saturday

80° / 48°
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind 45% 80° 48°

Sunday

72° / 46°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 4% 72° 46°

Monday

74° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 74° 46°

Tuesday

75° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 75° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
62°

62°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

66°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
66°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
67°

65°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
65°

63°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
63°

63°

5 AM
Cloudy
8%
63°

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
62°

62°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

65°

9 AM
Cloudy
8%
65°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
6%
66°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
71°

