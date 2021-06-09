KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Hot, hot and more hot is what this week has in store for much of the area. Temperatures are likely to make it into the 100s before the end of the week.

The heat will continue to be on for the rest of the week, with daytime highs reaching near 103°. Heat indices, or the feels like temperatures will be near 105-109 through the rest of the week.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 PM Thursday. This means that really hot temperatures and high levels of humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation. Heat related illnesses will be possible when spending time outside.

Be sure to take breaks and drink plenty of water when spending time outside in the sun. You should also consider limiting strenuous activities to the early morning, or late evening, when temperatures are cooler.