KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Weather

Hot, hot and more hot is what this week has in store for much of the area. Temperatures are likely to make it into the 100s before the end of the week.

The heat will continue to be on for the rest of the week, with daytime highs reaching near 103°. Heat indices, or the feels like temperatures will be near 105-109 through the rest of the week.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 PM Thursday. This means that really hot temperatures and high levels of humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation. Heat related illnesses will be possible when spending time outside.

Be sure to take breaks and drink plenty of water when spending time outside in the sun. You should also consider limiting strenuous activities to the early morning, or late evening, when temperatures are cooler.

Sunny

San Angelo

95°F Sunny Feels like 105°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
74°F Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

95°F Sunny Feels like 105°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

91°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
73°F Thunderstorms, some heavy early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

93°F Sunny Feels like 101°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
73°F Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
73°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.