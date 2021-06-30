KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, June 30, 2021

These final days of June have brought us cooler and wetter conditions across our region. Then, this wetter and cooler pattern looks to stick around as we head into the first part of July.

Most of us will see a break from the scattered showers and thunderstorms through Friday. Plenty of sunshine will allow daytime highs to reach back into the low 90s through the end of the week.

Another front approaches the area by Saturday, bringing another chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. This will help keep daytime temperatures over the weekend in the upper 80s.

Going into the first week of July, we will keep a slight chance for some isolated showers and storms across the region. Daytime highs are also expected to be below normal for the first half of the week.