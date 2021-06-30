KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, June 30, 2021

These final days of June have brought us cooler and wetter conditions across our region. Then, this wetter and cooler pattern looks to stick around as we head into the first part of July.

Most of us will see a break from the scattered showers and thunderstorms through Friday. Plenty of sunshine will allow daytime highs to reach back into the low 90s through the end of the week.

Another front approaches the area by Saturday, bringing another chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. This will help keep daytime temperatures over the weekend in the upper 80s.

Going into the first week of July, we will keep a slight chance for some isolated showers and storms across the region. Daytime highs are also expected to be below normal for the first half of the week.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Robert Lee

85°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few passing clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

81°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eden

80°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

