KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Temperatures returned to the upper 90s for many of our communities today. More heat is expected with triple digit highs likely before the weekend.

More sun and heat to end our work week across much of our area. Daytime highs will clime close to the 100s for Thursday and Friday.

Hot weather will last into the weekend, with highs in the upper 90s. Then, another front will slowly approach the area by the beginning of next week.

This front is bringing more clouds, cooler weather and even a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Daytime highs next week will likely be several degrees below average for this time of the year.