KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Temperatures returned to the upper 90s for many of our communities today. More heat is expected with triple digit highs likely before the weekend.

More sun and heat to end our work week across much of our area. Daytime highs will clime close to the 100s for Thursday and Friday.

Hot weather will last into the weekend, with highs in the upper 90s. Then, another front will slowly approach the area by the beginning of next week.

This front is bringing more clouds, cooler weather and even a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Daytime highs next week will likely be several degrees below average for this time of the year.

Sunny

San Angelo

98°F Sunny Feels like 102°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

97°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

92°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

94°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

94°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Generally clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.