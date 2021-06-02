KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Showers and thunderstorms have rolled through much of our area this evening. More showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 9 PM for all of our counties. The chance for some storms that produce heavy rain, large hail, and damaging winds exists through the evening.

Thursday brings another chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. Rain chances will start to dwindle towards the end of the week.

More sun and warmer temperatures return to the region by the middle of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Eden

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.