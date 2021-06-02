KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Showers and thunderstorms have rolled through much of our area this evening. More showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 9 PM for all of our counties. The chance for some storms that produce heavy rain, large hail, and damaging winds exists through the evening.

Thursday brings another chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. Rain chances will start to dwindle towards the end of the week.

More sun and warmer temperatures return to the region by the middle of next week.