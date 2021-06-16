KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Weather

It was another hot day across our area today, and the heat is expected to continue into the weekend. There is hope for some cooler weather by the middle of next week.

The sun and heat will continue to be the story for our region for the rest of the week and into Father’s Day Weekend. In fact, Father’s Day may be the hottest day in the next seven, with a high of 103.

Next Tuesday, a cold front is expected to move into our area bringing a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures. Daytime highs will drop from the 100s to the low 90s through the middle of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

