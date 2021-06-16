KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, June 16, 2021

It was another hot day across our area today, and the heat is expected to continue into the weekend. There is hope for some cooler weather by the middle of next week.

The sun and heat will continue to be the story for our region for the rest of the week and into Father’s Day Weekend. In fact, Father’s Day may be the hottest day in the next seven, with a high of 103.

Next Tuesday, a cold front is expected to move into our area bringing a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures. Daytime highs will drop from the 100s to the low 90s through the middle of next week.