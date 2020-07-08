KSAN Storm Team forecast – Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Get ready for more heat and more sun across the area over the next seven days. We could be seeing near record highs over the next several days.

Thanks to an upper level high in place over the southwest United States, conditions will be hot and dry for us. This upper level feature is expected to grow larger and closer to us over the next few days.

This system will bring sinking air across the area, limiting storm chances over the next several days. Remember to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and limit outdoor activities to the early morning or evening hours.

