We have seen more sun on our Wednesday, and there is more to come as we finish out the week. Then a chance for more showers and storms returns to the forecast.

The rest of this week is looking sunny and dry, with highs reaching into the low 90s. Next week brings another chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area.

It looks to turn dry once again towards the middle of next week. Highs by next Wednesday could reach into the middle or upper 90s.