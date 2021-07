Some clouds and a few storms have helped keep temperatures down across our area today. We will continue to see warm days filled with sun and some clouds.

The rest of the week will feature some sun and a few clouds. Daytime highs will reach into the upper 90s and may even approach the low 100s by the weekend.

Next week looks to start out a little cooler with a chance for some showers and storms across our region. Showers and storms will help keep temperatures into the low 90s.