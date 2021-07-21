KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, July 21, 2021

We continue to have beautiful summertime weather across our area. This mix of sun and clouds is likely to stick around through the rest of this week, and temperatures will continue to be below normal for the next couple of days.

We will continue to see highs in the low 90s though the end of the work week, with a mix of sun and clouds. The weekend looks to feature highs in the upper 90s with those highs reaching close to 100 by the beginning of next week.

The return of heat looks to be the story for our area next week. Daytime highs will approach and likely rise into the low 100s through the middle of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

88°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Generally clear. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A few passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Eden

83°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.