KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, July 21, 2021

We continue to have beautiful summertime weather across our area. This mix of sun and clouds is likely to stick around through the rest of this week, and temperatures will continue to be below normal for the next couple of days.

We will continue to see highs in the low 90s though the end of the work week, with a mix of sun and clouds. The weekend looks to feature highs in the upper 90s with those highs reaching close to 100 by the beginning of next week.

The return of heat looks to be the story for our area next week. Daytime highs will approach and likely rise into the low 100s through the middle of next week.