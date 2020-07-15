KSAN Storm Team forecast – Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We had another hot day here in the Concho Valley on our Wednesday. There is some good news though, temperatures will start to get a little cooler over the next several days.

We topped out at 106° this evening for our daytime high temperature in San Angelo. Temperatures will start to cool as we go into the overnight hours with lows getting into the middle 70’s.

Over the next seven days we will see cooler and mostly sunny conditions across the area. Daytime highs will only reach into the upper 90’s by the time we get to this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.