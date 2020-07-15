KSAN Storm Team forecast – Wednesday, July 15, 2020

We had another hot day here in the Concho Valley on our Wednesday. There is some good news though, temperatures will start to get a little cooler over the next several days.

We topped out at 106° this evening for our daytime high temperature in San Angelo. Temperatures will start to cool as we go into the overnight hours with lows getting into the middle 70’s.

Over the next seven days we will see cooler and mostly sunny conditions across the area. Daytime highs will only reach into the upper 90’s by the time we get to this weekend.