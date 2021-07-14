KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Our Wednesday brought more sunshine to the area with temperatures reaching into the low 90s. We will expect to see more of the same for the rest of the week.

Thursday through Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to our area, with highs reaching into the low to mid 90s across much of the region. A few more clouds will start to work into our area by the beginning of next week.

Rain chances are starting to look more likely as we move into the first half of next week. The best chances for showers and thunderstorms looks to be Monday night into Tuesday with a front moving across our region.