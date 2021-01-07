KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, January 6, 2021

A cold front moved through the area today, bringing cooler temperatures and breezy northwest winds. We will continue to see cooler days, especially as we head towards the weekend.

Thursday, will be another sunny day with highs topping out near 60. By Friday cloud cover will start to increase ahead of our next weather system, that is expected to arrive on Sunday.

Sunday bring cloudy and cool conditions with the chance for rain, with a chance for a few snowflakes to mix in early on Sunday morning. By Monday, the system moves on and leaves us with clearing conditions with daytime highs in the 50s.

