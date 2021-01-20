KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Many of us saw some beneficial rainfall across the Concho Valley on this Wednesday. There is a chance that we could see more rain before the week is over.

Thursday will bring another chance for rain showers across the area. Temperatures will be a little warmer into the 60s.

Rain chances decrease into the weekend, and we may even see a little bit of sun over the weekend. Then, on Sunday we could see temperatures warm into the low 70s.

Next week brings another cold front early Monday morning, with a slight chance for rain. Then, we will see clearing conditions into the day on Monday, and into the beginning of the week.