KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Many of us saw some beneficial rainfall across the Concho Valley on this Wednesday. There is a chance that we could see more rain before the week is over.

Thursday will bring another chance for rain showers across the area. Temperatures will be a little warmer into the 60s.

Rain chances decrease into the weekend, and we may even see a little bit of sun over the weekend. Then, on Sunday we could see temperatures warm into the low 70s.

Next week brings another cold front early Monday morning, with a slight chance for rain. Then, we will see clearing conditions into the day on Monday, and into the beginning of the week.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

