KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, January 13, 2021

After a pleasant Wednesday with highs in the 60s across much of the area, another cold front is on its way. This time to bring temperatures down a few degrees into the upper 50s.

Another cold front is expected to move through the area Thursday afternoon. We do not expect any rain with this front, but it could bring a few clouds.

We will see temperatures dip a little into the 50s on Friday, with sunny conditions expected. We will remain cool as we go into the beginning of the weekend.

Next we will watch for another system to approach the area, this one could bring some rain to the area.