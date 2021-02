We broke our record daytime high in San Angelo today, but cooler weather is coming. Then, some really cold air could be on the way by next week.

We will see a cold front on Thursday afternoon, bringing slightly cooler air to the area. Daytime highs will be in the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

This cooler weather will spill over into our weekend. Then, next week looks to bring another front with much cooler air and highs in the 40s.