KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, February 24, 2021

After a cold front moved through the area today, we will see temperatures fall over the next couple days. Also, there is a chance that a few of us could see an isolated shower or two.

Thursday brings mostly cloudy conditions and a chance for a few isolated rain showers. The clouds will help hold temperatures during the day in the mid 40s.

We will hang on to the clouds through the weekend, with slightly warmer temperatures by Saturday. Another cold front by the beginning of next week, brings a better chance for showers and cooler temperatures across the area.