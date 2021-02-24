KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, February 24, 2021

After a cold front moved through the area today, we will see temperatures fall over the next couple days. Also, there is a chance that a few of us could see an isolated shower or two.

Thursday brings mostly cloudy conditions and a chance for a few isolated rain showers. The clouds will help hold temperatures during the day in the mid 40s.

We will hang on to the clouds through the weekend, with slightly warmer temperatures by Saturday. Another cold front by the beginning of next week, brings a better chance for showers and cooler temperatures across the area.

Clear

San Angelo

55°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

52°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

52°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

54°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

54°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

55° / 42°
Clear
Clear 0% 55° 42°

Thursday

47° / 38°
Cloudy
Cloudy 16% 47° 38°

Friday

68° / 47°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 22% 68° 47°

Saturday

75° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 75° 57°

Sunday

68° / 43°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 68° 43°

Monday

60° / 39°
Showers
Showers 49% 60° 39°

Tuesday

67° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 67° 48°

Hourly Forecast

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

10 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

11 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

12 AM
Clear
1%
49°

47°

1 AM
Clear
1%
47°

45°

2 AM
Clear
1%
45°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
43°

43°

7 AM
Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
43°

44°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

45°

10 AM
Cloudy
12%
45°

44°

11 AM
Cloudy
11%
44°

45°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
45°

46°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
46°

47°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
47°

47°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
47°

46°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
46°

45°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
45°

46°

6 PM
Cloudy
13%
46°

45°

7 PM
Cloudy
18%
45°

45°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
45°

