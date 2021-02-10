KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Another cold and cloudy day today will turn to a wintery mix over night. Then, some downright cold air arrives to the Concho Valley.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect tonight at 9 PM and will run until 3 PM Thursday. We will be watching for some slight ice accumulations across the entire Concho Valley overnight and into the day on Thursday.

Roads, especially elevated roadways and bridges could become icy and slick. We will likely see daytime highs reaming in the 30s for the rest of the week.

Some really cold air this weekend will bring temperatures into the teens and single digits. With windchill values below zero.