KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Another cold and cloudy day today will turn to a wintery mix over night. Then, some downright cold air arrives to the Concho Valley.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect tonight at 9 PM and will run until 3 PM Thursday. We will be watching for some slight ice accumulations across the entire Concho Valley overnight and into the day on Thursday.

Roads, especially elevated roadways and bridges could become icy and slick. We will likely see daytime highs reaming in the 30s for the rest of the week.

Some really cold air this weekend will bring temperatures into the teens and single digits. With windchill values below zero.

Fog

San Angelo

27°F Fog Feels like 16°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
25°F Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

25°F Cloudy Feels like 16°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of freezing drizzle. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Periods of freezing drizzle. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

27°F Cloudy Feels like 16°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
23°F Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
65%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

25°F Cloudy Feels like 15°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A light mix of winter precipitation this evening. The precipitation will become mainly light freezing rain overnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
23°F A light mix of winter precipitation this evening. The precipitation will become mainly light freezing rain overnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Eden

26°F Fog Feels like 15°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain expected. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
23°F Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain expected. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

27° / 25°
Fog
Fog 0% 27° 25°

Thursday

37° / 24°
AM Ice
AM Ice 37% 37° 24°

Friday

35° / 21°
Cloudy
Cloudy 12% 35° 21°

Saturday

34° / 17°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 34° 17°

Sunday

30° /
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 30°

Monday

23° /
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 23°

Tuesday

47° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 47° 29°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

28°

1 AM
Cloudy
9%
28°

28°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
28°

27°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
27°

28°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
28°

28°

5 AM
Light Freezing Rain
57%
28°

27°

6 AM
Freezing Rain
67%
27°

26°

7 AM
Light Freezing Rain
45%
26°

26°

8 AM
Freezing Drizzle
31%
26°

26°

9 AM
Light Freezing Rain
37%
26°

27°

10 AM
Light Freezing Rain
36%
27°

28°

11 AM
Freezing Drizzle
34%
28°

28°

12 PM
Freezing Drizzle
34%
28°

29°

1 PM
Light Freezing Rain
37%
29°

31°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
31°

33°

3 PM
Cloudy
9%
33°

35°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
35°

36°

5 PM
Cloudy
5%
36°

36°

6 PM
Cloudy
3%
36°

34°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
34°

31°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
31°

30°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
30°

29°

10 PM
Cloudy
2%
29°

29°

11 PM
Cloudy
2%
29°

29°

12 AM
Cloudy
2%
29°

