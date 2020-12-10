KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, December 9, 2020

It continues to feel a lot less like Christmas and more like fall, with daytime highs in the upper 70s. This warm pattern will only stick around for a few more days, before the cooler temperatures return.

We will end the week on a warm note, with daytime highs in the 70s and 80s for Thursday and Friday. We could even see a few scattered showers or storms early Friday morning across the Concho Valley.

Another cold front will swing through the area early Saturday morning, bringing clearing conditions and cooler temperatures for the weekend and into next week. We will expect daytime highs to come back into the 50s and 60s this weekend, and remain that way into the beginning of next week.

