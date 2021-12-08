It was a very warm day today, a few more warm days are ahead of us before the week ends. Then, a cold front swings through, just in time to cool us down for the weekend.

We are likely to break our record high tomorrow, as temperatures soar into the low 80s. The current record high on Thursday stands at 80°, and the forecasted high for tomorrow is 83°.

We will be back in the low 80s once again on Friday, before a cold front swings through on Saturday. This front will bring highs over the weekend into the 60s.

Next week will begin yet another warming trend, as highs climb back into the upper 70s.