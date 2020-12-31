KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, December 30, 2020

We are getting ready for a winter storm to impact the area over the next 24 hours. This system looks to bring a mixed bag of precipitation including a chance for some snow.

The big story over the next several hours will be the chance for some snow across much of the Concho Valley. Some of us could see a lot of snow by the time the system is all said and done, while some of us could see very little.

Right now, it looks like snowfall totals could be in the range of 2-6″ for much of the region. Our communities in the west could potentially see even more.

The amount of snowfall is going to vary based on two things. First, where the heavier snow bands set-up, and secondly how fast temperatures fall to or below freezing.

Right now, six inches of snow would be the colder, high-end scenario. The low end would be 2″ or less, if the cold air moves in slower.

After the system moves out on Thursday night, we will see clearing and warming conditions into next week.