Get ready for a very warm Christmas this year, as temperatures are expected to climb well past records. Warmer temperatures look to persist well into next week and into the beginning of the new year.

Daytime highs over the next several days will be in the 80s, with plenty of sunshine to go around. Christmas day looks to be the warmest day with highs reaching near 86.

The record high on Christmas day stands at 79, set back in 1955, and we are likely to smash that record this coming Christmas. So far this December has been the warmest December on record.

Temperatures will continue to be above normal for the rest of the month. Next week will see temperatures cool a little into the 70s with a little cloud cover working into our region.