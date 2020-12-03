KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It continues to be a cold pattern for us across the Concho Valley this week. We will continue to see days filled with sunshine and cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

Morning lows will dip back down below freezing for a couple more days this week, before temperatures rise into the 50s and 60s for daytime highs. There will also be plenty of sunshine to finish out our work week.

We will end the week with an increase in clouds and a slight chance of an isolated shower on Saturday. Next week, we are likely to see a slight warm-up by Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.