KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, December 2, 2020

It continues to be a cold pattern for us across the Concho Valley this week. We will continue to see days filled with sunshine and cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

Morning lows will dip back down below freezing for a couple more days this week, before temperatures rise into the 50s and 60s for daytime highs. There will also be plenty of sunshine to finish out our work week.

We will end the week with an increase in clouds and a slight chance of an isolated shower on Saturday. Next week, we are likely to see a slight warm-up by Wednesday.