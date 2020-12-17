KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, December 16, 2020

We have had a cool day across the area on our Wednesday, but it won’t be long until we see slightly warmer weather return to the Concho Valley. Then, we will prepare for another cold front to move through the area.

Thursday brings slightly warmer temperatures to the Concho Valley with daytime highs in the 60s. We will see plenty of sunshine on Thursday, before clouds increase on Friday ahead of our next cold front.

On Saturday morning, our next cold front brings clearing and cooler conditions across the area for our Saturday. We will see daytime highs in the 50s on Saturday, before returning to the 60s on Sunday.