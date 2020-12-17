KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We have had a cool day across the area on our Wednesday, but it won’t be long until we see slightly warmer weather return to the Concho Valley. Then, we will prepare for another cold front to move through the area.

Thursday brings slightly warmer temperatures to the Concho Valley with daytime highs in the 60s. We will see plenty of sunshine on Thursday, before clouds increase on Friday ahead of our next cold front.

On Saturday morning, our next cold front brings clearing and cooler conditions across the area for our Saturday. We will see daytime highs in the 50s on Saturday, before returning to the 60s on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.