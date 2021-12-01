KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, December 1, 2021

It is now December, even though it may not feel like it for a while. Warmer than normal temperatures will continue to be the main weather story for the rest of the week.

Daytime highs for Thursday and Friday will reach into the low 80s with mostly sunny conditions. This weekend will cool slightly, with daytime highs in the 70s both on Saturday and on Sunday.

A dry cold front will swing through the area early Monday morning. This will briefly bring daytime highs into the 60s on Monday, with a quick return to the 70s by Tuesday.