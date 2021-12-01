KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Miracle On Wellington

It is now December, even though it may not feel like it for a while. Warmer than normal temperatures will continue to be the main weather story for the rest of the week.

Daytime highs for Thursday and Friday will reach into the low 80s with mostly sunny conditions. This weekend will cool slightly, with daytime highs in the 70s both on Saturday and on Sunday.

A dry cold front will swing through the area early Monday morning. This will briefly bring daytime highs into the 60s on Monday, with a quick return to the 70s by Tuesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Aaron Ayers
Connect with me:
Facebook / Twitter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

56°F Fair Feels like 56°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

56°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

53°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South